Union educating workers on resources, tips to beat excessive San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO — Local labor unions are reminding their workers to be prepared during this excessive heat warning. One example, is construction workers who must handle these hot conditions all day.

As multiple construction projects continue downtown, workers are watching out for themselves.

“Imagine being in 100-degree weather for 5 to 10 hours for 90 days, that takes a larger toll on the body and mind,” Diana Lopez is executive director of the Southwest Workers Union.

They give out groceries and guidance to the workers who need it.

“We let them know they have to be adequately equipped whether that’s through ice packs, cooling centers things like that, medical space is important and access to health care,” Lopez adds.

It can be the simplest things that make a difference.

San Antonio is offering tips to reduce heat stress—which includes drinking cool water, dressing for the heat and resting when needed.

To avoid dangers such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion or heat cramps.

“Heat and heat exhaustion affect your mind and body, and if it gets to a point where your mind or body can’t take it, you’re going to faint and that’s a larger issue,” Lopez adds.

Changing work schedules to balance breaks with the work that needs to be done so workers aren’t soaked in sweat—or the sun.

“Unfortunately that’s sort of where many of the workers, they’ll be strong for their families but often times at the risk for their own health,” Lopez adds.

One of the top guidelines from the CDC for working in the heat is asking workers to stop working if they’re feeling some discomfort from the heat.

The CDC also recommends limiting exposure to heat, scheduling hot jobs for the cooler part of the day, and providing cool shaded or air-conditioned areas for rest and recovery.

Enhancing heat tolerance and encouraging hydration among workers are other key recommendations.