Unhappy customer gets into altercation with store manager because his furniture was not delivered, fires warning shots into air

The suspect claims that the manager and two of his employees started to assault him, so he pulled out his weapon and fired off shots into the air.

SAN ANTONIO — An unhappy customer got into an altercation with a store manager and his employee over furniture that wasn't delivered and ended up pulling out his gun and firing a shot into the air.

San Antonio Police were called around 2:00 p.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of SW Military Drive near South Park Mall on the southwest side of town for reports of a shooting in progress.

Police said the 49-year-old suspect went to the store because he was upset that the furniture he purchased had not yet been delivered, and he got into a fight with the store manager.

The disagreement turned physical and the suspect claims that the manager and two of his employees tried to assault him.

The suspect said that out of self-defense, he pulled out his pistol and fired a warning shot in the air.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured or shot at the location.

SAPD Homicide and CSI units were dispatched and processed the scene. No word on whether any charges will be filed against the suspect.

