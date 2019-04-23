Undocumented immigrants were discovered inside a hidden compartment in a trailer after the vehicle pulling it had stopped on a southeast-side road Tuesday morning.

East Central ISD police stopped to assist the vehicle's driver along New Sulphur Springs Road about 11:30 a.m.. Tuesday.

The immigrants have exited the trailer and were being given water and other aid.

The driver was a Laredo High School student. Police said two people were arrested at the scene following the incident.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were responding to the scene.