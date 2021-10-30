Underground fire causes 'manhole covers to burst into the air'; nearby cars damaged, police say

All power in the vicinity went out for a few hours while CPS Energy, SAWS and Public Works worked to restore power.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire was seen coming from beneath a San Antonio street, and flames came up out of several manhole covers.

The incident happened overnight on Jefferson and East Martin Street downtown.

The San Antonio Police Department said "the fire caused several manhole covers to burst into the air, damaging several vehicles parked nearby."

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire, however police said it does not appear to be related to any criminal activity.