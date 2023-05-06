Police search for suspect after three people open fire towards undercover officers, SAPD says

None of the officers were hurt or returned fire at the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in custody and one person is on the run after three people shot at undercover cops on the east side Monday evening, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. at the 1900 block of Nolan Street Monday.

SAPD says, detectives dressed in plain clothes came across a suspicious vehicle and began following the suspects. During this time they witnessed the suspects shoot at a building then stop to shoot at the undercover officers.

Officials say there were three people in the vehicle that began shooting at them, hitting their unmarked vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A KENS 5 viewer provided this video in which gunshots could be heard. The video is from a nearby home on Polaris.

Patrol officers came and detained two of the suspects, according to SAPD.

Police say special operations is on scene searching for the third suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

None of the officers were hurt or returned fire at the suspects.

No injuries reported.

