'I have to start again': Ukrainian refugees reflect on one year of war and adjusting to life in San Antonio

Olena Romanko and her children are acclimating to the Texas heat and culture. But she's worries about her husband who has been in Russian captivity for six months.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of Ukrainians have made the San Antonio area their new home after fleeing a nation ravaged by war.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, nine years after the Kremlin annexed Crimea.

President Joe Biden and allies have expressed condemnation of Russia’s attack on a sovereign nation while financially supporting Ukraine’s war-effort in the billions of dollars.

Olena Romanko and her children have lived in San Antonio for six months after taking advantage of the Uniting for Ukraine program, which serves as a pathway for refugees seeking humanitarian parole in the U.S.

“San Antonio looks like my native city Kherson,” Romanko said.

Romanko is working as a baker and cashier while one of her children works as well and another is enrolled in school.

But every day, Romanko worries for her husband who remains in Russian captivity more than 6,000 miles away.

“Russian soldiers took him in first of August and I don’t know where is my husband, what happened to my husband,” Romanko said.

Keeping strong and stable is critical for the Romanko’s who are adjusting to life in Texas.

“I have to start again and I need to focus a new life,” Romanko said. “I miss too much for my spirit of my country, spirit of my country, spirit of my city, for my mom, for my family.”

Zhanna Prokopechenko and her 16-year-old daughter evacuated Ukraine after hearing rumors about the crude way Russian soldiers treated young women.

The journey to San Antonio became an eye-opening experience for Prokopechenko who is learning how to live in foreign environment.

Olena Bravo, a prominent advocate of upholding Ukrainian culture and member of the non-governmental organization Klych, provided translation of Prokopechenko’s story.

“If war would not have happened, she would not be here. She has to learn the language, she has to learn how to drive so pretty much she’s like a little baby right now,” Bravo said.

As for 18-year-old Oleh Hamalieiev, he loves the Lone Star State after spending only two months in San Antonio. He left Ukraine for Poland alongside his foster mother in March.

“He likes Texan food, he likes cars, he likes the weather,” Bravo said in translation.

Hamalieiev hopes Ukraine defeats Russia and is one day able to return and see his brother, who is currently fighting on the frontline.

The refugee resettlement arm of Catholic Charities in San Antonio has aided 141 Ukrainian refugees, providing services such as housing assistance, food, enrollment in ESL classes, and pathways to employment.

The general public is encouraged to donate gift cards, household items, diapers, and wipes, among other items.

To learn more on how to help and volunteer, go to https://ccaosa.org/.

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is also helping Ukrainian refugees acclimate to life in the U.S.

Jesse Kireyev works as a case manager, helping direct families to critical services while providing comfort and hope.

“We can help them sign up for government programs. A lot of people coming here, they need health care, particularly mental health care. I as a Ukrainian, I desperately want to help anyone who needs it,” Kireyev said.

On Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m., a rally and candlelight vigil in front of City Hall will commemorate victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The event is organized by Klych, Ukrainian San Antonio and Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston.