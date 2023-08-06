Ukrainian woman in San Antonio hopeful for homeland after major dam flooding impacts thousands

Olena Romanko runs her own bakery in Olmos Park to make a living. Meanwhile, her fears are focused on what's happening in Kherson where many towns are underwater.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of miles away from her homeland of Ukraine, Olena Romanko whips up succulent pastries, all while wondering if her mother is safe after a major dam was destroyed, leading to massive flooding

“My native city, Oleshky is underwater now. It’s huge catastrophe for our region and for all of Ukraine,” Romanko said.

Romanko, alongside her two children, evacuated the war-torn nation as refugees and settled in San Antonio 10 months ago. Her culinary skills have come in handy as she runs her own shop called Pashina Craft Bakery, named after her father’s side of the family.

“It’s interesting experience for me because baking was my hobby in Ukraine,” Romanko said.

Romanko has not heard from her husband since moving to Texas. She believes he remains imprisoned in Russian-occupied Crimea.

She fears for the tens of thousands of people in the Kherson region impacted by flooding following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant along the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attacking the dam, which provides fresh water for residents and cools Europe’s largest nuclear plant. But Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for sabotaging the infrastructure.

Romanko said her mother was forced to flee her home due to rising flood waters. She’s now living with a neighbor but resources such s food and water are limited.

“She sits now in third floor with old lady. She has water and food probably in two days. And no connection, no mobile connection, no nothing,” Romanko said.

Zelenskyy noted Russian shelling occurred during residential evacuations in the flooded communities. He also accused Russian forces of shooting at those attempting to assist people in the affected areas. The Ukrainian military has utilized drones to drop off water bottles and other survival essentials to stranded citizens. Humanitarian aid organizations such as the Red Cross have ramped up efforts to assist those in peril.

“Total full water and many people sit on roofs. There’s people who cannot go and cannot walk,” Romanko said.

Even though she’s now living in the U.S., Romanko’s Ukrainian pride has grown even more with the support of the San Antonio community.

Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine commenced February 24, 2022, marking a major escalation in the conflict since 2014. Tens of thousands of military personnel and civilians have been killed as a result.

Romanko hopes patrons consider the importance of Ukraine’s freedom from Russia.

“I hope that Ukraine will get victory and I feel huge thankful to the US and American people,” Romanko said.

Romanko’s brother is among those serving on the frontlines. She is hoping o raise $6,000, which will go toward Ukraine’s military war effort.