Workshop teaches SA Ukrainians the ins and outs of starting their own business

Mykola Drozd came to the U.S. after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014. He works several jobs to support himself and his daughters.

SAN ANTONIO — Geekdom and Frost Bank welcomed more than a dozen Ukrainians to a downtown San Antonio workshop in an effort to inspire innovation for the families as they consider building businesses.

Attendees learned about entrepreneurial opportunities available in the community, including financial assistance, best banking practices and strategies on how businesses obtain credit.

City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha-Garcia, along with representatives from the nonprofit Ukrainian San Antonio, helped facilitate discussions during the half-day event. Geekdom CEO Charles Woodin expressed the knowledge provided during Wednesday’s workshop is beneficial for anyone looking to delve deeper into the business world.

“This is a place that they can come, get some work done and then also find resources or potential mentorship to take their idea to the next level to help build their company or grow it while they’re here in San Antonio,” Woodin said.

Dan Geddes, regional president at Frost Bank, declared his excitement for becoming more familiar with Ukrainian culture and working with aspiring entrepreneurs in need of financial assistance.

“The importance of the event today is to be a good neighbor,” Geddes said. “We want to support small business and entrepreneurial efforts.”

Andrey Kim and Mykola Drozd attended the workshop in hopes of taking home knowledge they can apply to their own goals in life.

“I’ve had a bit of a downturn in my life following the events in Ukraine. However, I am here to see if I can find a fresh start,” Kim said.

Kim has worked primarily in the nonprofit sector during his time in the U.S. He’s lived in the states for 20 years and considers himself a native Texan. He currently working in the food service industry, but has greater ambitions in the field of artificial intelligence where he can combat disinformation online.

“I’m a community organizer, and I think, really, now I have found my drive,” Kim said. “This is my home, I love it here, I wish it improve it. I hope to work to make it better.”

Drozd is keeping working several jobs to support his daughters’ college educations. His employment consists of security gigs and serving as a translator for the U.S. military.

Drozd also hopes to have the funds to further his higher education and one day launch a business. His eyes are set on UTSA.

“We firstly like Texas,” Drozd said. “I would like to learn about the nonprofit organization because I have ideas mostly for opening my business.”

San Antonio is home to an estimated 3,000 Ukrainians, at least 400 of which are refugees.