SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word hosted a huge surprise for Alamo Heights High School triplets — they were offered an opportunity to attend the university!

AHHS counselor Paul Harris reached out to UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans, asking if anything could be done for Melanie, Matthew and Madelyn Peters to stay close to home; the triplets' mother has been battling health issues and Harris stressed the importance to Dr. Evans of the students remaining in San Antonio.

Because of this, Dr. Evans and mascot Red the Cardinal presented the family with the opportunity to become a UIW student in the fall Thursday afternoon. After any gift aid is applied, the university will meet the tuition gap.

The triplets will still need to meet the admissions standards and take the SAT/ACT, but, the opportunity will remain for the triplets.