UIW athlete suspected of stabbing San Antonio mother, kidnapping young boy

The university has not made a statement beyond confirming MyRajah Rankin is a student-athlete with the track team.

SAN ANTONIO — A track and field athlete with the University of the Incarnate Word is accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old child and stabbing his mother with a screwdriver in north San Antonio Thursday afternoon.

Police say 19-year-old MyRajah Rankin, a Round Rock native, stabbed the young mother as she tried to get her son back. Rankin allegedly then carried him away until a nearby man "heard the commotion" and was able to grab the child from Rankin, at which point she ran and hid inside an apartment closet.

Officers eventually arrived and took her into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to San Antonio Police Department officials, the mother said she didn't know Rankin.

UIW officials confirmed to KENS 5 that Rankin is a student-athlete with the university, but her status with the team is unknown. The school provided no additional statement, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Rankin is jailed on $150,000 in total bonds and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Feb. 28.

