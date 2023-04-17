UIW community mourns nursing student after deadly weekend crash

The school is providing counseling services for students who are also looking to each other in a time of grief.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word is remembering one of its students who passed away over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Selma police responded to a single-vehicle accident on northbound I-35. Officers found 22-year-old Joseph Banales dead in the driver's seat, with head injuries.

His family told KENS 5 they believe he was shot by another driver in a suspected road rage incident. Police said they are waiting on the results of Banales' autopsy before releasing more information.

On Monday, the university held a church service where Banales was remembered.

"I think we are all in a state of shock," said Sister Walter Maher, the university's vice president for mission and ministry.

The campus community is grief-stricken over the death of the ROTC student who was studying to become a nurse. He was returning from a military ball Saturday night when he was found death on the highway.

Maher said Banales' nursing classmates are finding solace in talking with one another, turning to prayer, faith and reflection for comfort.

"(It's) allowing them to remember who Joe was to them," Maher said.

In addition to the Monday service, UIW is providing grief counseling to students. Pastor and spiritual services are also available to help shepherd them through the loss of a friend.

"Faculty are very engaged in helping the students walk through grief," Maher added.

