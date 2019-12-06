SAN ANTONIO — Uber is shutting down their scooter and e-bike operations across San Antonio by the end of the week.

The Communications Manager of Uber Texas, Travis Considine confirmed this in a statement:

"We are winding down our JUMP operations in San Antonio. We will maintain an open dialogue with the City on how we can continue working together to expand transportation options and are grateful for their dedication."

The Jump scooters and e-bikes made their San Antonio debut in January 2019. Several other scooter companies, such as Lyft, Lime, Razr, Blue Duck, and Bird, have embedded themselves in the city over the last few years.

The number of scooters in San Antonio has created controversy and contention in the city, which City Council has addressed on numerous occasions.

In May, City Council approved an amendment banning scooters from the sidewalk. At the time, councilmembers said scooters had become a conflict for pedestrians.