SAN ANTONIO — Uber is one of seven dockless vehicle companies that are operating in San Antonio. A company spokesperson said it’s “winding down operations” for its JUMP e-bike and scooters service but didn’t provide a reason.

An Uber spokesperson sent a statement:

“We will maintain an open dialogue with the City on how we can continue working together to expand transportation options and are grateful for their dedication.”

The city of San Antonio launched its six-month pilot program in October 2018. Bird, Lime, Blue Duck, Razor, JUMP, Lyft and Spin have been operating in San Antonio. The city allowed companies to apply for permit extensions in May 30th, 2019. San Antonio City Council will decide what three companies will be allowed to operate in the city with a total of 5,000 vehicles. The deadline to apply for consideration will be July 22nd, 2019. City Council members will decide in early October 2019.

