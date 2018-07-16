SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman says her Uber driver sexually assaulted her.

The woman says she had been drinking at Slackers Bar on Nacogdoches over the weekend and she called an Uber to take her home.

The woman told police the driver, 32-year-old Jacobo Manuel Gutierrez, picked her up, pulled over in a vacant lot and got in the backseat with her. That’s when she says he started fondling her.

At some point, police say he drove to her apartment, took her inside and had sex with her as she was barely conscious.

Gutierrez is now charged with sexual assault.

