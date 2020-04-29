SAN ANTONIO — Police say an Uber driver became caught in the middle of a shootout after picking up some passengers late Tuesday night.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver was giving two passengers a ride around 11 p.m. on I-10 west near New Braunfels Avenue when another car pulled up. The driver told police someone in that car started shooting at them and the Uber passengers shot back several times.

The Uber driver of a white SUV pulled over and the two male passengers, who are believed to be in their early 20's, took off on foot. Police say one of those men was shot in the arm. The Uber vehicle's front and rear windows were shattered by the shooting.

Police took their search to the air, using a helicopter to try to track down the people involved in the shooting, but could not find them.

If you have information that can help police about this shooting, call SAPD's non-emergency number: (210) 207-7273.

