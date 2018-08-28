On Monday President Trump announced a new trade “understanding,” bringing a sigh of relief to local business owners and workers in San Antonio.

The NAFTA agreement has roots deeply embedded in the business heart of the Alamo City. In October 1992, President George H. W. Bush and the leaders of Mexico and Canada gathered in San Antonio to sign the initial agreement.

The agreement marked a historic trade deal with Mexico and the U.S. that eventually opened the border to millions of dollars in capital and jobs for farmers and manufacturers.

Richard Perez, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, says 63,000 jobs in San Antonio are directly connected to NAFTA and another 135,000 jobs indirectly. He adds that the jobs would have been in jeopardy if an agreement wasn’t reached.

"We would have lost jobs, we would have had a negative impact on our community because those jobs would have gone to Mexico or gone to Canada and not stayed here because it would have been too expensive to continue with that kind of trade," Perez said.

President Trump's announcement of a preliminary trade deal with Mexico, which he suggested calling the U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement, has temporarily put business owners at ease. "Number one was, 'yay those jobs can stay here,'" Perez said.

He said many local businesses feared expanding after President Trump threatened to get rid of NAFTA. "If you don't know the rules, it's hard for you to invest, so many of our members that are involved in direct trade have pulled back," Perez said.

President Trump's deal with Mexico is still in the early stages, but Perez says it's a step in the right direction.

"We've got to celebrate a win, but now, of course, we got to look at the details. As you well know, the devil is always in the details," Perez said.

