Tyson Foods expanding operations at Seguin poultry plant, spurring economic growth

Education and workforce is vital in attracting manufacturing companies to Seguin, according to economic experts.

SAN ANTONIO — Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is expanding operations at its Seguin facility, marking a nearly $60 million investment and boost to the economy.

Tyson Foods bought out Holly Farms in the late 1980s and has since run the poultry processing facility that currently employs 550 people.

The Seguin Economic Development Corporation noted Tyson has paid more than $38 million in wages during its 2021 fiscal year, including more than $16 million to chicken farmers.

The expansion project will build upon the 108,836 square-foot facility and add another 40,000 square feet.

“There’s going to be some very robust and state of the art machinery that Tyson’s going to be installing at their facility to accommodate this expansion,” said Josh Schneuker, executive director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation.

Tyson Foods is among the cluster of companies that comprise the booming industrial workplace in Guadalupe County.

The Seguin Economic Development Corporation works with a host of city and county partners on campaigns to attract companies to do business in the rapidly growing region where manufacturing is a staple.

Manufacturing in Seguin provides well over 4,000 jobs, which is three times the national average.

Schneuker stressed the importance of education and workforce development, which serves as one major reason as to why many businesses seek to establish operations in the Seguin area.

“The economic impact that these companies have -- we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars that they’re contributing to the local economy annually,” Schneuker said. “We partner with our area school districts, engaging middle school and high school students, ensuring that we have adequate current technical education programming that aligns with industry.”

More projects are in the works with potential new companies on the horizon set to do business in Seguin.

Meanwhile, Schneuker said the labor is available and ready.

“Growth is great, but if you don’t have that skilled workforce in place to address the needs of the companies that are looking to locate here, they’re going to look in areas where they can find that talent.”