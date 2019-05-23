SAN ANTONIO — Calling all Type O blood donors! Donate blood this weekend and you'll be rewarded with dinner and a movie.

Tomorrow, May 24, through Monday, May 27, universal blood donors will be thanked with a free movie ticket and a $20 H-E-B gift card.

Without an adequate blood supply, 4.5 million Americans would die each year.

Due to critically low levels, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is hoping the incentive to save a life and get treated to free dinner and a movie will entice O blood types to donate.

Call 1-(800)-292-5534 ext. 3500 or (210)-731-5590 to schedule a time to donate.