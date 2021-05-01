On Tuesday in Tyler, Hazel Bankston celebrated the monumental birthday with cheers, slot machines and wine among family and friends.

TYLER, Texas — The invention of the pop-up toaster, Band-Aids, insulin, Q-tips, frozen foods, televisions, the copy machine and modern day deodorant are only some of the developments Hazel Bankston has seen in her now 105 years of life.

On Tuesday in Tyler, she celebrated the monumental birthday with cheers, slot machines and wine among family and friends.

The celebration at The Hamptons, an assisted living facility in Tyler, began with UT Tyler and Grace Community School cheerleaders performing for Bankston outside her window.

“I didn’t work very hard. I don’t have any regrets. I’d do it all over again. I believe in having fun. I’ve had some mighty good trips with my friends,” she said.