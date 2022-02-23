In the arrest affidavit, photos show visible trauma marks on the child’s torso, head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man previously charged with capital murder was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for using his hands and a belt to beat his 3-year-old daughter who later died.

Manuel Williams, 40, entered a guilty plea Wednesday morning to an injury to a child with intention to cause serious bodily injury in the 241st District Court. He was then sentenced to 50 years with 588 days of credit for time served, according to judicial records.

He was originally charged with injury to a child alongside the child’s mother Courtnie Williams, 31 on July 16, 2020 following the death of his daughter Kodie Williams at a Tyler hospital the day before. The charges were then upgraded to capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

In August, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office said through court filings that the office would seek the death penalty for Manuel Williams but not seek the death penalty for Courtnie Williams.

Based on court records, Courtnie Williams is still charged with capital murder and she remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond. No court or trial hearing dates are set at this time.

Kodie Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 15, 2020, after emergency personnel found her unresponsive at the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler and tried to revive her.

In the arrest affidavit, photos show visible trauma marks on the child’s torso, head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs. Police believe the beatings took place over a period of time as the injuries “were in all different stages of healing.”

On the night of her death, Kodie Williams was seen on a FaceTime video call facedown. It was apparent that she had defecated and vomited, according to the affidavit.

Courtnie and Manuel Williams would not provide an explanation or history for the injuries on their child. The Williamses said their child was under the care of Manuel Williams when the child became unresponsive, the police document stated.