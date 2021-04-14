Tyler ISD student hospitalized after trying #OneChipChallenge

Tyler ISD says the student had a severe reaction to the chip and was taken to a local hospital via EMS.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler Independent School District is alerting parents after a middle school student was hospitalized after trying the "One Chip Challenge."

"The challenge involves daring someone to eat a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and Ghost Pepper seasonings," Tyler ISD said in a statement. "As a result, many people experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing that can last more than 24 hours and lead to more severe health complications."

Back in January, five students shared a chip at LTexas in College Station, according to KBTX. One of the students, at 15-year-old, lost consciousness and began seizing. The student has since recovered.