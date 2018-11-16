SAN ANTONIO — Despite efforts by road crews to expand San Antonio frontage roads from two lanes to three in areas of construction, drivers on Thursday still found themselves stuck in congestion and backed-up traffic lines.

The congestion was especially bad near 281 and 1604, where some drivers said they’d been stuck for an hour.

“It’s not much fun,” one of those drivers told KENS 5. “I’m trying to get back to work right now and it’s delayed me the past few days (for) hours.”

Meanwhile, state transportation officials continue to say they’re doing the best they can.

“It’s an emergency closure, (that’s) what we call it even though it’s not fully shut down,” said Hernan Rozemberg with the Texas Department of Transportation. “We want to emphasize it’s not a full shutdown because people freak out. It’s bad, we recognize that, but again—it’s not an emergency closure.”

TxDOT says they were making a traffic switch, taking drivers off the main lanes and onto frontage roads for a one-mile stretch from Encino Rio to Sonterra.

But, due to confusion and for safety reasons, only two lanes were opened. And the efforts to expand the lanes for drivers before Thanksgiving Week arrives led to Thursday’s congestion.

Transportation officials are advising commuters to avoid the area if they can, leave early if you can’t, and in the meantime they hope to return to the normal rate of traffic flow before the holiday commute.

