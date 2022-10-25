Traffic Alert: TxDOT projects ramping up in our area

“We do have ways of providing the traveling public with information so they can look at what the upcoming closures are for the week,” TxDOT said.

SAN ANTONIO — The year is starting to wind down, but some TxDOT projects are just starting to ramp up.

TxDOT broke ground on the central portion of the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) in May. Construction on the $1.5 billion project started in June.

Laura Lopez is the spokesperson for TxDOT. She said this project is meant to make your commute faster and easier by adding 9.5 miles of elevated, non-tolled lanes from I-410 North to FM-3009.

“That’s going to help with congestion along the I-35 corridor,” Lopez said. “We understand it is an inconvenience and we're trying our best to get this project completed. Unfortunately, it is in the early stages.”

Lopez said crews are currently focusing on geotechnical engineering and some drill shaft work. Thankfully, most of this can be done during nightly closures.

“It seems very minor right now,” Lopez said. “But be expecting, once the new year starts, some more construction.”

Lopez said the central portion of this project will be under construction until December 2027. She said it’s important to follow along with the project now, so you don’t get stuck in a traffic jam later.

“We do have ways of providing the traveling public with information so they can look at what the upcoming closures are for the week,” Lopez said.

You can get updates by visiting:

I35NEX.com

@I35NEXCentral on Facebook

@I35NEXCentral on Twitter

You can also join the email update list by emailing i35nexcentral@txdot.gov or calling 726-800-4809.

Also, Lopez said TxDOT wants to remind drivers to be careful when they drive through work zones. She said it’s important to reduce your speed, keep your distance between other drivers, avoid distractions like your phone and never drink and drive.