SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close a portion of westbound I-10 to repair damage from an 18-wheeler accident.

The agency says the 18-wheeler caused bridge deck damage after dropping heavy equiment at I-10 over Balcones Creek. That's beween Leon Springs and Boerne. There were no injuries from the accident, but pictures provided by the agency show a significant hole in the right main lane.

The agency is planning a full westbound closure for repairs starting Monday at 9:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 5:00 a.m.

Please use caution in the area.

RELATED: Hyperloop could come to North Texas sooner than expected

RELATED: Traffic changes coming near 281 & Evans | What you need to know

RELATED: TxDOT announces plan to expand another section of I-10 in Boerne