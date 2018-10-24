SAN ANTONIO — Residents of northeast San Antonio have a chance to voice their opinions Wednesday night at an open house hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation.

It will be at 5 p.m. this evening at New Life Fellowship Church in Universal City. The road improvements would be in the area between FM 78 and I-10 East.

They're considering changes to on and off ramps, U-turns, as well as a possible elevated U-turn from southbound main lanes to the northbound frontage road near Randolph Air Force Base.

