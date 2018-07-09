Unusual. Unique. Exciting.

These are the words archeologists are using to describe a Frio County site where a bridge inspection crew recently found some thousand-year-old human bones.

Hidden 14 feet below the surface and tucked under a state highway bridge, archeologists have been working at the ancient site for the past two months.

The investigation began when an inspector found a partially exposed human skull and part of a spine emerging from the silty soil.

Scott Pletka is with the archeology division of the Texas Department of Transportation.

Pletka said, "Most of the body was recovered," adding that the bones had an arrow point embedded in them.

“The person who died here came to a rather untimely end. It looks like he was shot with that arrow,” Pletka said.

In addition to the bones, researchers found remains of a shelter.

“This find is pretty unusual. One of the most startling things is that the remains were found in what we think might be the remains of a pit house, a structure which, there aren't very many documented structures in this part of the state,” Pletka said.

Dr. Jim Abbott, an expert in the field of interpreting sediments, said the soil bears witness to what happened so long ago.

“There was a pit with a wooden superstructure of branches woven or tied together and then covered in mud, for the roof,” Abbott said.

Studying ancient burn marks, Abbott said a fire actually helped preserve the site.

“When that burned, the wood is consumed for the most part and it hardens the material and so it turns into almost rock-like material,” Abbott explained.

With regard to what happens once the site is fully processed, Pletka said federal law dictates that native groups must have input into the final disposition of the remains.

“It will be very difficult to connect these remains to a recognized tribe. We've already started talking to (those) who have an interest and it's my full expectation that one of those tribes will want to take responsibility for those remains,” Pletka said.

