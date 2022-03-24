TWRA relocates massive black bear that lived around Tusculum College for years

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Cherokee National Forest has a new resident after Tennessee wildlife officers relocated a massive 500-pound bear living in Greeneville that became too comfortable with humans.
The TWRA said the big bruin had been living around Tusculum College for years but said it had become habituated with human and unnatural foods. With regular access to garbage, birdseed, and pet food, the TWRA said the bear had ramped up its activity and property damage in the past year.
Officers tried to trap the bear due to the increasing potential for negative interaction with humans, but the sly creature changed its travel routine. Officers said they eventually found it returning to its old ways and were able to locate it in a vacant wood lot.
Officers tranquilized the bear and worked with the Greeneville Fire Department to move it into a transport cage due to its sheer size.
"They were glad to help and were able to use some of their specialized equipment to expedite the process. TWRA is extremely thankful for their help!" the TWRA said.
The bear was relocated to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.
TWRA said there are simple steps that visitors and regular residents alike can take to discourage bad bear behavior:
- Never Feed or Approach Bears. Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs!
- Secure Food, Garbage and Recycling. Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids, or garbage.
- Remove Bird Feeders. When Bears Are Active Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they’re very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.
- Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors. Feed pets indoors when possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed-in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can’t see or smell it.
- Clean & Store Grills. Clean grills after each use and make sure that all grease, fat, and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.
- Alert Neighbors to Bear Activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share information on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.