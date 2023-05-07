Two young men shot during some sort of fight on east side, police say

One of the victims was shot in the back and the other shot in the arm.

SAN ANTONIO — Details are scarce about am east-side shooting that left two young men wounded, police say.

SAPD responded to the 200 block of G Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they found two young men with gunshot wounds. One was in critical condition, shot in the upper back, and the other is in stable condition after being shot in the arm.

They did not tell police where they were when they were shot. A friend reportedly drove the pair of victims back to their homes, then drove off.

Police do not have any information on the suspects.

This is a developing story.

