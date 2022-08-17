Two years after graffiti attack on Cenotaph monument, case is dismissed; vandalized again this month

The Cenotaph was vandalized again on August 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — It was an act of vandalism that shocked the sensibilities of Texans. And now, two years after a graffiti attack on the Cenotaph monument on Alamo Plaza, the case has been dismissed.

Noah Benjamin Escamilla was accused of leaving angry red spray painted messages in the downtown area back in May 2020.

But now, court records indicate he recently cut a deal to avoid punishment.

The first graffiti attack was discovered in the early morning hours of May 29, 2020. The Cenotaph, honoring the Alamo's dead, was attacked with red spray paint.

Two other sites nearby were vandalized as well, and police charged Escamilla with a misdemeanor graffiti charge.

Later, prosecutors re-filed the case as a felony because of the dollar damage estimate.

But now, court records indicate the case has been closed.

The file in the clerk's office indicates the case is dismissed - conditioned upon the completion of a pre-trial diversion program.

But that is all the information listed in the official court file.

The Bexar County District Attorney's office said we would have to file an Open Records Request to learn anything about the terms and conditions of the deal, so we did.

We are waiting for a decision on our request. When we get an answer, we update this article. In the meantime, Escamilla is free and the Cenotaph was vandalized again on August 3.