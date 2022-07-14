Two women steal from nurse while inside of hospital, police say

The two suspects went to Walmart and used the nurse's debit card to make fraudulent purchases, the police department said.

SAN ANTONIO — The Seguin Police department is looking for two women who they say stole from a nurse while visiting a loved one in the hospital.

The department says while the two women were visiting the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center on June 30th, they took some belongings from a nurse's backpack which included the keys to her vehicle. From there, they broke into her vehicle and stole her debit card from inside of it, police say.

The two suspects then went to Walmart and used the nurse's debit card to make fraudulent purchases, the police department said.

If you recognize the two suspects in the photo, you are asked to call (830) 379-2123 or make an anonymous tip at Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.