SAN ANTONIO — Two women are in critical condition after being shot in their car on the east side early Sunday morning.

Police say it all started at a club, where two women got into a heated argument just after 4:00 a.m. One of those women and another woman left the club and drove to their house on Gorman, near North Pine and Dawson Street.

Police say as the women pulled into the drive way, another vehicle arrived. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and shot the two women, hitting both in the chest.

They were taken to SAMMC in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

