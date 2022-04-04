Two women rescued from car after rollover accident

The accident happened at Southeast Military Drive and Bardwell Drive just after midnight.

SAN ANTONIO — Two women were pinned in a vehicle after a rollover accident early Monday morning.

The accident happened at Southeast Military Drive and Bardwell Drive just after midnight.

SAPD said the driver lost control and car rolled several times. The passenger's arm was pinned underneath the car. Firefighters had to use airbags and other tools to rescue her.

Both women were taken to the hospital. The passenger is in critical condition and the driver is in stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation.