Two women hospitalized after they were shot inside home; police search for shooter

SAN ANTONIO — Two women were rushed to a hospital after they were shot inside a home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday in the 200 block of Aztec Alley on the city's west side.

Police said the women were inside the house when someone drove by and started shooting. Authorities found multiple shell casings on the street and said two different calibers were used in the incident.

One woman in her 60s was hit by a bullet in the torso and the other woman in her 20s was hit in the leg. They were both taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are continuing their investigation. No other details were provided.