Two women found dead in 2-alarm apartment fire on west-side

The two victims were found in a doorway on the floor, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Two women were found dead in an apartment doorway following a two-alarm fire on the west-side of town early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out around 3 a.m. to an apartment complex off Eldridge Avenue near Old Highway 90.

An upstairs neighbor who had a key smelled the smoke and ran downstairs and opened the door, police say. They discovered the fire and found the two women on the floor and called 9-1-1.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible from the first floor apartment, so they called for a second alarm and proceeded to evacuated the entire building.

When first responders found the two people near a doorway to the apartment they immediately began life-saving procedures, but they were unsuccessful.

The two women, one in her 30s and the other in her 70s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Arson investigators are at the apartment to investigate what started the fire.

Because the apartment had concrete walls, the fire was prevented from spreading to other units.

No word on the estimate of damages to the complex.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

