Dilley, TX — A student was removed from Dilley High School campus following the discovery of two weapons in his car.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Clint McLain stated that the weapons were found during a routine monthly search, in which the district uses canine services to detect weapons or drugs.

Dogs alerted police to the possible items in the student's vehicle, and upon further inspection, two weapons were located. Police were called and escorted the student from the campus.

The district superintendent says that the student had not made any threats towards the students or the school, but that didn't mean the district treating the incident any less seriously.

"I want to assure you that we are taking this very seriously," McLain wrote to parents. "It is a violation of district policy and state law for any person to carry or possess a firearm or dangerous weapon on school district premises."

