SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old and an 18-year old were both shot in the leg early Sunday morning and are in stable condition, officials said.

According to SAPD, it happened just after midnight on South Trinity Street. Several underage people were drinking at a party at a vacant residential lot, the sergeant at the scene said.

The suspects fled the scene and party attendees were not able to give information about the suspects or motive for the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

© 2018 KENS