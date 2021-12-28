Two teens recovering in the hospital after being shot on the south side, police say

One of the teens was shot in the head but not much else is known on what led up to the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot on the south side Monday night, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting Kingsborough Park which is located at the 300 block of Felps Boulevard.

SAPD says two teenagers between the ages of 16-19 were shot --- one of them in the head, the other in an extremity.