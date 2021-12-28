Two teens recovering in the hospital after being shot on the south side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot on the south side Monday night, police said.
Just before 2 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting Kingsborough Park which is located at the 300 block of Felps Boulevard.
SAPD says two teenagers between the ages of 16-19 were shot --- one of them in the head, the other in an extremity.
Police say multiple suspects left the scene in a black Kia Soul, but not much else is known at this time and police couldn't get more information because they victims were too injured to speak.