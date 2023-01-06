Two teens lead deputies on chase in stolen KIA, BCSO says

The female driver is in custody, while the young man who was with her remains on the run.

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers in a stolen KIA led Bexar County Sheriff's deputies on a chase early Thursday afternoon.

The female driver was taken into custody, while the young man who was with her remains on the run at this time.

Deputies said they noticed the KIA being driven at a high rate of speed through neighborhood streets while disregarding traffic signals and began a pursuit.

When they tried to stop the driver, she crashed the stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of S. Zarzamora at Linares Avenue on the southwest side of town.

The two teens are facing charges of evading police and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

This is a developing story.

