SAN ANTONIO — Castle Hills police officers arrested two juveniles and are still looking for two more suspects accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle on Vance Jackson near 410.

When the officer turned on his lights, the driver began fleeing south on Vance Jackson, reaching speeds up to 70 MPH, police said.

The pursuit lasted around five minutes, then four suspects took off on foot near the intersection of Weizmann and Winewood, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department and Castle Hills police were able to track down two of the suspects. Police said they were two 16-year-old boys who will be charged with felony evading and resisting arrest.

One of the juveniles was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and an officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.