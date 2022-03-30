Two teens to face capital murder charges after January robbery led to deadly shooting, affidavit says

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed just a few days into the new year.

SAN ANTONIO — An affidavit reveals new details surrounding the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man a few days into the new year.

On Wednesday, Kevin Luna, 18, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department for the shooting. Derrick Sentmore, 17, was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Just after midnight on Jan. 3, SAPD to the 6700 block of Ingram Road for a crash. When police arrived on scene, they found the victim, Patrick Zavala, with a gunshot wound.

The affidavit alleges that Luna and Sentmore, 17, robbed Zavala at gunpoint as he was driving away from the location. After Zavala was shot, resulting in the crash, Luna and Sentmore were seen on surveillance exiting the vehicle and running away with Zavala's cell phone.

Some of the suspect's property was found on the floorboard of Zavala's vehicle and was collected by officials and later identified by the suspects as having belonged to them, the affidavit states. Fingerprints were also taken and found to be those of Luna.

When police searched Luna's name in the SAPD's database, it was revealed that he was registered as a missing runaway. Sentmore's name showed that he was possibly involved in a murder.

When police searched Luna's social media accounts, it was discovered that he had audio messages indicating that he shot Zavala in the chest, mentioned the things left on the floorboard and said the situation with Zavala "went wrong," the affidavit says.

The suspects also had been wearing the same clothes for three days, which are the same clothes they were seen wearing on surveillance the night of the murder, per the affidavit.

Police said Luna was also outside of an apartment that the SWAT team was outside of the night of the murder when they found the location of the victim's phone.

Police said they don't know why Zavala met up with the suspects and got into the same vehicle. They also said they don't believe the victim personally knew the suspects.