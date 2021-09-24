Two teens arrested, charged with evading arrest after refusing traffic stop, BCSO says

One of the suspects also had a stolen firearm, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested, charged with evading arrest, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon west of downtown.

Authorities said a deputy attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused, leading to a pursuit.

The driver reportedly crashed into two passerby vehicles during the pursuit, and eventually stopped at Guadalupe and Minter Street.

The two people inside the vehicle got out and hid under a home in the 1900 block of Montezuma Street. A BCSO K9 Deputy found them.

One of the suspects had a stolen firearm, authorities said. The 18-year-old faces charges of evading arrest and possession of the stolen firearm. The 16-year-old male juvenile faces charges of evading arrest.