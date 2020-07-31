Two teenagers dead after car crash in Schertz

The teenagers who passed away have been identified as Madison O'Neil, 19, and Taina Rivera, 17.

SCHERTZ, Texas — Two teenagers have passed away after a car crash, the Schertz Police Department says.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of FM 3009 and Webster Drive.

Police said 19-year-old Madison O'Neil was driving a Nissan with 17-year-old Taina Rivera in the passenger seat when they were hit by a Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 17-year-old Thomas Wentworth of San Antonio.

Police said O'Neil was attempting to turn left onto FM 3009 when the two vehicles collided. O'Neil died at the scene and Rivera was taken to San Antonio Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Authorities said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and no charges were filed.