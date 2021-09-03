Two teenage girls in critical condition after they were hit by a car near a high school, officials say

Police said the accident took place in the 10000 block of Dugas and South Ellison Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenage girls are in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

A spokesperson for Northside Independent School District said the two girls are students at Stevens High School and were walking to school at the time.

Police said an SUV going eastbound on Dugas Road near the high school hit the students as they were walking on the sidewalk. They were both pinned under the car and officers were able to quickly rescue them. Police say they are both in critical but stable condition.

Police say it is not known why the driver of the SUV left the road and ran up on the sidewalk. The driver did stop to assist the students. Police say the driver may face charges.

The school district has alerted parents to the situation.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.