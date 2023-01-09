Two suspects arrested for child endangerment after near-drowning of infant

Police say the suspects left the 9-month-old alone in bathtub while they took out the trash.

SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects have been arrested for child endangerment after police say they left a baby alone in a bathtub while they took out the trash.

It happened in the 11400 block of Vance Jackson around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

When San Antonio Police arrived at the location they were told by the baby's mother that she and another adult left the 9-month-old infant alone for about three to five minutes while they took out the trash.

When they came back inside, the baby was fully submerged and unresponsive. The suspect performed life saving measures and the victim began to start breathing again.

The baby was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The two suspects were both arrested for injury to a child and reckless endangerment. CPS took custody of the victim, as well as a second child that was also inside the home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

