Two students arrested for making terroristic threats at far west side middle school, says BCSO

The two 13-year-old students made threats to harm a teacher using text messages.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two 13-year-old students at a far west side middle school have been arrested after they allegedly sent threatening text messages to a teacher.

BCSO says deputies were sent to Briscoe Middle School located in the 4000 block of Lone Star Parkway in the Northside ISD around 10:30 am on Monday.

Deputies arrived and found that two 13-year-old juvenile males had made threats to harm a teacher via text. The two students were arrested for terroristic threat.

During this incident, BCSO received another report that a student had a weapon at the same school.

Officials searched the student's backpack and locker, and did not find a weapon.

BCSO says it appears to have been allegations stemming from a rumor.

Law enforcement stresses that no weapons were found at Briscoe Middle School during either of the two incidents.

Investigations into these incidents are currently ongoing.

If you have any information regarding weapons, drugs, or illegal activity happening at any schoolthroughout Bexar County, you can email them at schooltips@bexar.org.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.