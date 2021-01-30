Two stores robbed minutes apart; police detain suspects believed to have robbed both stores

Police said two men wearing dark clothing and masks entered S P Food Mart and attacked the clerk.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were detained, accused of robbing two stores on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The first robbery took place around 9:50 p.m. Friday at the S P Food Mart in the 5400 block of San Pedro Avenue.

Police said two men wearing dark clothing and masks entered the store, attacked the clerk by punching and pistol-whipping him. Then, they took money out the of register and took off on foot. The clerk was treated for cuts and bruises by Emergency Medical Services.

Four minutes later, authorities were alerted of another robbery at the Lucky Lottery Store in the 3700 block of Blanco Road.

Police said two men matching the exact description attacked that clerk, also pistol-whipping him and taking money from the register.

SAPD said a short time later, the two men were found in the area matching the descriptions. They were detained and could possibly face charges pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.