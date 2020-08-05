SAN ANTONIO — Two people were stabbed during a fight near the Bexar County Jail Friday morning.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the scene of a stabbing around 3:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound to the chest. While officers were working the scene, SAPD received a call from VIA for a stabbing victim at Central Plaza. The second victim was stabbed under their arm.

Through investigation, it was learned that the two victims were involved in a fight underneath a bridge near the Bexar County Jail.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the fight. The investigation continues.