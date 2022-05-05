One person shot in Walmart parking lot on West Military, police say

Another person was shot in the rear-end not too far away. Police are saying to the two shootings are related.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was shot in the leg in the parking lot of Walmart on West Military and another person was shot in the rear-end not too far by in what police are calling a random shooting.

San Antonio Police responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m. at the Walmart located in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. Police said they found a woman with a non life threatening gunshot shot to her lower extremities.

Police say a short time later, another person was shot in the rear end in the 7100 block of Stone Fence Road. These two shootings are speculated to be related, according to police.