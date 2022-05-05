One person shot in Walmart parking lot on West Military, police say

SAN ANTONIO — One person was shot in the leg in the parking lot of Walmart on West Military and another person was shot in the rear-end not too far by in what police are calling a random shooting.
San Antonio Police responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m. at the Walmart located in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. Police said they found a woman with a non life threatening gunshot shot to her lower extremities.
Police say a short time later, another person was shot in the rear end in the 7100 block of Stone Fence Road. These two shootings are speculated to be related, according to police.
The suspect fled the location in a vehicle in an unknown direction. The case is still under investigation.