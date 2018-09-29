SAN ANTONIO — A fight at a party on Vance Jackson near the Cody Library on the northwest side left one man seriously injured.

According to police, one man pulled out a gun and shot another man in the abdomen at around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say the suspect fled and is still at large.

Officials are interviewing witnesses to determine how the shooting happened.

In a separate incident on the southwest side, a couple was in their room when a sun was fired and a woman was hit in the hip.

It happened in a home on Hazel Valley Drive at about 3:30 a.m. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man who fired the gun is not being charged; he told police the gun accidentally fired a shot by itself.

Another woman, believed to be the man’s mother, was also in the home at the time, but not in the bedroom. Police said they will try to interview the victim at the hospital.

