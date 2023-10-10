Two San Antonio lawmakers refiling dangerous dog bill named after dog attack victim

State Senator Jose Menendez and Representative Elizabeth Campos are jointly filing the bill again.

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio lawmakers are refiling the Ramon Najera Act, also known as the Dangerous Dog bill, in the state government's third special session.

State Senator Jose Menendez and Representative Elizabeth Campos are jointly filing the bill again. Gov. Abbott called for a third special session to focus on his priority of school vouchers.

The dangerous dog bill is named after Ramon Najera, an 81-year-old veteran who was killed by a group of dogs in February of this year.

The bill was filed during the regular 2023 Legislative Session but was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott. It would have made it easier for cities to investigate dangerous dogs, but Gov. Abbott said there are other existing laws in effect for that purpose.

In a statement, Representative Campos said the bill would encourage responsible dog ownership and make communities safer.

"We look forward to passing it one more time in the Texas Legislature and have started conversations with the Governor to ensure that he is engaged early in the process and signs this particularly important legislation into law," Rep. Campos said.

